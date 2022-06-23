Alestorm Unveil ‘70s Style Music Video For “Seventh Rum Of A Seventh Rum”

Home News Skyy Rincon June 23rd, 2022 - 4:36 PM

Scottish pirate metal band Alestorm have released the title track from their upcoming album Seventh Rum Of A Seventh Rum alongside an accompanying ‘70s style music video. The record is scheduled to release on June 24 with production from Lasse Lammert who has contributed to many of their previous releases.

The music video starts off unassuming with a darkened room and nostalgic fringe lampshades decorating the area. Each member is dressed in bell-bottoms, sunglasses and fringed shirts. As the band performs energetically, the captions auto-generate, transcribing the lyrics as they are sung. However, during an instrumental sequence, the captions seem to jump ship, reciting the recipe for Baked Alaska before comically paying homage to the song’s inspiration Iron Maiden’s “Seventh Son Of A Seventh Son.” Some eagle-eyed fans in the comment section have caught on and say they will be rewatching past Alestorm videos with the captions on to see if they can catch any other quips.

Alestorm have remained active throughout these past few years, releasing three other tracks from the album including “Magellan’s Expedition”, “P.A.R.T.Y” and “The Battle Of Cape Fear River.” They also released two live performance videos for “Drink” and “Keelhauled (Live In Tilburg).” The band released their sixth studio album Curse Of The Crystal Coconut in 2020.

Outside of Alestorm, vocalist Christopher Bowes has contributed to extreme wizard metal band Wizardthrone which features members of Nekrogoblikon, Gloryhammer and Aether Realm. The band released their debut album Hypercube Necrodimensions in July 2021 after sharing their single “Frozen Winds Of Thyraxia.”

Photo Credit: Sharon Alagna