Alestorm Releases “Keelhauled (Live In Tilburg)” Live Video

Photographer Credit: Sharon Alagna

Fun and beloved pirate metal band Alestorm has revealed a live video and album to be released May 28th of this year. The DVD/BluRay and album simply entitled Keelhauled (Live in Tilburg) will feature all of the band’s popular songs.

The live album is produced and mixed by Lasse Lammert, who worked with the band on their studio albums Curse of the Crystal Coconut, No Grave But The Sea, Sunset On The Golden Age, and many more.

The album will be released on yellow double-LP with a slipmat and a patch, as well as mint colored and golden colored vinyl records. There are plans to make a special edition, which will come with a wooden box, along with the DVD and a mediabook, plus a 7” vinyl, tying it all nicely with two extra acoustic Alestorm cover songs.

Watch the first song on the live DVD on YouTube below. There is a full version (1 hour and 34 minutes) on YouTube as well. A warning: some flashes of lights.

The live show has been edited seamlessly to capture the fun atmosphere that’s already created by the first song. With scenes of fans singing along and moshing.

Straight off the bat, the music is loud (and fun), pirate sea shanties if electric guitars and powerful amps existed then. No accordions are actually played (as far as the video shows), instead everything is developed through keyboards. It’s metal music made camp and lighthearted.

Last year, the band released their studio albumCurse of the Crystal Coconut and released a single about the struggles of pandemic life.

Live in Tilburg Tracklist:

1. Intro

2. Keelhauled

3. Alestorm

4. Magnetic North

5. Mexico

6. Over the Seas

7. The Sunk’n Norwegian

8. No Grave But The Sea

9. Nancy the Tavern Wench

10. Rumpelkombo

11. 1741 (The Battle of Cartagena)

12. Drunken Sailor

13. Hangover

14. Pegleg Potion

15. Bar ünd Imbiss

16. Captain Morgan`s Revenge

17. Shipwrecked

18. Drink

19. Wolves of the Sea

20. Fucked with an Anchor

Live In Tilburg will be available in the following formats:

– Deluxe Wooden Box: Mediabook, 7″ Single (2 Acoustic Cover Songs), Lanyard + Pass, ALESTORM Flag

– 2-LP Gatefold (Mint) + DVD

– 2-LP Gatefold (Yellow) + DVD, Slipmat & Patch

– 2-LP Gatefold Vinyl (Black) + DVD

– BluRay/DVD/CD Mediabook

– Digital Album

