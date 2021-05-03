Alestorm Shares New Live Performance Video for Party Anthem “Drink”

Home News Noah Celaya May 3rd, 2021 - 8:51 PM

Photographer Credit: Sharon Alagna

The band Alestorm has released a video of the live performance of their hit song “Drink” from their show in Tilburg, Netherlands. This fist-pumping fan-favorite is a heavy metal powerhouse and the band’s most successful single of all time. 36 million views on YouTube and 30 million clicks on Spotify make this song stand out – and the new version comes with a very authentic live production. The video features a huge crowd singing along to the lyrics and passing a giant inflatable duck around while band members on stage can be seen drinking, laughing, and having a great time. Check out the video below:

The song is a part of the band’s new live album/DVD/BluRay, Live in Tilburg, out May 28, 2021, via Napalm Records. Produced and mixed by Lasse Lammert, who has already been involved in Alestorm’s studio albums Curse Of The Crystal Coconut, No Grave But The Sea, Sunset On The Golden Age, and many more, Live in Tilburg features an amazing mix of Alestorm’s most beloved hits like “Drink,“ “Mexico,” “Alestorm,” “Hangover,” “The Sunk’n Norwegian” and “Fucked With An Anchor”. The live album will be available on splatter-colored double-LP with a slipmat and a patch, as well as on mint-colored and golden-colored vinyl. The special edition of Live in Tilburg comes in a wooden box, along with a CD+DVD, a media book, and a 7-inch vinyl featuring two new acoustic Alestorm cover songs.

Members of Alestorm have formed an extreme wizard metal band and the band itself was recently announced as part of the lineup for the Inkcarceration Music & Tattoo Festival.