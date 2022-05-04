Alestorm Share Animated New Song And Video “P.A.R.T.Y.”

Home News Federico Cardenas May 4th, 2022 - 8:47 PM

Pirate metal legends Alestorm have released yet another new track off of their upcoming album A Seventh Rum of a Seventh Rum. However, this time around, their new single, titled “P.A.R.T.Y.,” is released alongside a charming animated video. Seventh Rum, the group’s 7th studio album to date, is set to drop June 24 through Napalm Records.

This latest single shows off more of what has made Alestorm such a constant staple in pirate metal: the group’s legendary ability to make fun, energetic and thrilling pirate-style anthems. In this case, the band proclaims that “it’s pirate party time,” and delivers a party anthem filled both the band’s signature folk-metal sound fused with a more dance-oriented beat and feel. In a statement, Alestorm’s vocalist/keyboardist Christopher Bowes explained that “P.A.R.T.Y.” to some degree went against the original plans that the band had for their newest album, explaining that “We tried our best to make Seventh Rum of a Seventh Rum into a serious album, but of course we’re not very good at that, and the temptation to make a disco party anthem was all too great. So we ended up with this song.”

Bowes went on to thank the people who worked along with the band to create this latest track and video: “Extra special thanks to the wonderfully talented Alex Henderson for making this amazing animated video, and of course thanks to Matt Cockram for playing the egg (it’s just before verse 2, if you’re interested).”

In the video for “P.A.R.T.Y.” we see a whole host of pirate-skeletons sailing the seas, playing music, and partying in various forms. Throughout the comical video we see a whole host of adventures, watching our crew of skeletons with skulls and bones falling off and reattaching themselves, whole skeletons being shot out of cannons, and our skeleton pirates drinking in taverns. Watch the hilarious music video for “P.A.R.T.Y.” via YouTube below.

“P.A.R.T.Y.” is the second single that Alestorm have released in support of Seventh Rum of a Seventh Rum, following their previous track “Magellan’s Expedition.”

Photo Credit: Sharon Alagna