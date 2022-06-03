Alestorm Releases Fun Pirate Theme Song “The Battle of Cape Fear River”

Alestorm has recently released its new single with fun pirate overtones in “The Battle of Cape Fear River” and accompanying music video. The song comes off their seventh album entitled Seventh Rum of a Seventh Rum, preorders available now.
According to the press release the group sees “the new single tells the story of legendary Captain Blackbeard and transports the sound of the band back in the times of classics like Captain Morgan’s Revenge and underlines that the new album is the most epic and serious-sounding release ever heard of the band.”
Alestorm has changed its creative process throughout quarantine and found inspiration through various pirate-themed songs to boast about. The full song and video can be found below.
Seventh Rum of a Seventh Rum track listing:1. Magellan’s Expedition2. The Battle of Cape Fear River3. Cannonball4. P.A.R.T.Y.5. Under Blackened Banners6. Magyarország7. Seventh Rum of a Seventh Rum8. Bite the Hook Hand that Feeds9. Return to Tortuga10. Come to Brazil11. Wooden Leg (Part III)
The group also is set to tour throughout the summer with various festival dates found below.
Summer Festivals 202209.06.22 SE – Sölvesborg / Sweden Rock Festival 10.06.22 CH – Interlaken / Greenfield 11.06.22 NL – Leeuwarden / Into The Grave 12.06.22 UK – Donington / Download Festival 17.06.22 DK – Copenhagen / Copenhell 18.06.22 FR – Clisson / Hellfest 19.06.22 BE – Dessel / Graspop 01.07.22 ES – Barcelona / Barcelona Rock Fest 03.07.22 HU – Budapest / Barba Negra 05.07.22 IL – Tel Aviv / Reading Club 07.07.22 FI – Tampere / Sauna Open Air 08.07.22 FI – Oulu / Rock in the City 10.07.22 CZ – Vizovicze / Masters of Rock 15.07.22 BG – Mogilovo / Midalidare Rock 17.07.22 PL – Namyslow / Czochraj Bobra 25.07.22 FR – Selestat / Rock Your Brain 05.08.22 ES – Villena / Leyendas Del Rock 06.08.22 FR – Saint Maurice / Sylak Open Air 19.08.22 DE – Dinkelsbuhl / Summer Breeze 20.08.22 DE – Hamburg / Elb Riot 26.08.22 DE – Haddeby / Baltic Open Air 10.09.22 DE – Selb / Festival Medieval Latin America Tour 202204.10.22 GT – Guatemala City05.10.22 SV – San Salvador06.10.22 MX – Monterrey07.01.22 MX – Guadalajara08.10.22 MX – Mexico City09.10.22 MX – Leon12.10.22 HN – San Jose14.10.22 CO – Bogota15.10.22 CL – Santiago17.10.22 AG – Buenos Auires18.10.22 UY – Montevideo20.10.22 BR – Porto Alegre21.10.22 BR – Curitiba22.10.22 BR – Sao PauloAustralian Tour 202219.11.22 AU – Adelaide / Froth & Fury Festival20.11.22 AU – Perth / Magnet House22.11.22 AU – Brisbane / The Triffid 24.11.22 AU – Sydney / Metro Theatre25.11.22 AU – Melbourne / Northcote Theatre