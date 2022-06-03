Alestorm Releases Fun Pirate Theme Song “The Battle of Cape Fear River”

Home News Megan Mandatta June 3rd, 2022 - 10:26 AM

Alestorm has recently released its new single with fun pirate overtones in “The Battle of Cape Fear River” and accompanying music video. The song comes off their seventh album entitled Seventh Rum of a Seventh Rum, preorders available now.

According to the press release the group sees “the new single tells the story of legendary Captain Blackbeard and transports the sound of the band back in the times of classics like Captain Morgan’s Revenge and underlines that the new album is the most epic and serious-sounding release ever heard of the band.”

Alestorm has changed its creative process throughout quarantine and found inspiration through various pirate-themed songs to boast about. The full song and video can be found below.

Seventh Rum of a Seventh Rum track listing:

1. Magellan’s Expedition

2. The Battle of Cape Fear River

3. Cannonball

4. P.A.R.T.Y.

5. Under Blackened Banners

6. Magyarország

7. Seventh Rum of a Seventh Rum

8. Bite the Hook Hand that Feeds

9. Return to Tortuga

10. Come to Brazil

11. Wooden Leg (Part III)

The group also is set to tour throughout the summer with various festival dates found below.