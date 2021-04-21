There’s an Extreme Wizard Metal Band Named Wizardthrone and Of Course It Features Members of Nekrogoblikon and Alestorm

Home News Sara Thompson April 21st, 2021 - 5:24 PM

A plethora of renowned heavy metal pioneers have banded together to create the new supernatural supergroup Wizardthrone, including the drummer from Nekrogoblikon along with members from Alestorm, Gloryhammer, and Aether Realm. The new group has just released a new single and video, “Frozen Winds Of Thyraxia,” from their upcoming album Hypercube Necrodimensions, which is set for a release through Napalm Records on July 16.

The video begins with nostalgically distorted videography of the bandmembers playing their instruments in white spaces, with mathematical equations overlayed. Choral vocals add intense energy to the song along with distorted electric guitar, fantastical synth and overwhelmingly metal lead vocals.

A pulsating keyboard solo provides repose for a moment in the song, which is followed by a continuation of the intense vocals, and the song soon fades out with the distinct keyboard riffs, reminiscent of 80s science fiction soundtracks, which suits the nature of the song, as the lyrics divulge a tale of the lost land “Thyraxia” and what seems to be the travels of a mystical wanderer through space. The imaginative track shares a story through lyrics such as “Wielding the crystal / I venture to the Hyperspatial chamber / Wherein the Nano-Quantum astrolabe resides / My destiny is calling / To revive of the time-lost planet / I must reignite the astral flames / Of the long extinguished twin stars” and the hopeful end of “Mighty Thyraxia arise / Our time has come / Enthroned beneath the twin suns / The resurgence of the Wizardthrone.”

Guitarist and songwriter of Wizardthrone M. Archistrategos Barber says about the upcoming album, “After months of ceaseless work behind closed doors and against overwhelming odds we’re proud to finally unleash ‘Frozen Winds Of Thyraxia’! This is just a taste of our debut full-length record, Hypercube Necrodimensions – a multifaceted and unpredictable tour de force through the entire universe of heavy metal and beyond. Bear witness to the birth of Extreme Wizard Metal!”

Hypercube Necrodimensions Tracklist: