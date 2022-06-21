Devin Townsend Announces New Album Lightwork & Limited Edition Companion Album Nightwork For October 2022 Release

Home News Skyy Rincon June 21st, 2022 - 1:38 PM

Canadian singer, songwriter and record producer Devin Townsend has officially announce the release date for his highly-anticipated new album Lightwork. The record is currently scheduled to arrive on October 28 and will feature a companion album entitled Nightwork alongside the limited edition version of the release.

The album also features production from Garth Richardson who has previously worked with Rage Against The Machine and Biffy Clyro. The album cover art was also revealed in a press release today with design by Travis Smith, a long time friend of Townsend. More details regarding format availability and pre-order options are coming soon.

Lightwork has been teased since February 2021 when Townsend first announced its title and told fans to expect “melodic hard rock and metal.” In June 2021, he issued another update, letting fans know that he was now recording the project. In September 2021, he updated fans once again, letting them know that with his other album The Puzzle being released first, he would be able to shift his attention to Lightwork.

Throughout the pandemic, he remained busy, performing Ocean Machine: Biomech in full during a May 2021 livestream. He released Devolution Series #1- Acoustically Inclined Live In Leeds in March 2021. He appeared on the Jason Becker fundraiser livestream alongside Marty Friedman, Steve Vai, Joe Satriani and Nita Strauss. He also lent his talents to a children’s show called Colours on BBC in which he created the score. He also discussed his projects on various podcast episodes, talking about his 2009 album Addicted and his 2011 record Deconstruction.

