Devin Townsend is Recording His New Album Lightwork

Something new is on the horizon from singer-songwriter Devin Townsend, as it was announced today that he is currently recording his new album, Lightwork. The 49 year-old musician is teaming up with Rage Against the Machine’s GGGarth Richardson, who is a producer on the project, which is set to be released in Spring of 2022.
In the months before the announcement of Lightwork, Townsend had been releasing new music through another project called the Devolution Series. The first entry of the Devolution series dropped on March 21, 2021 and was titled Devolution Series #1 – Acoustically Inclined, Live in Leeds. The second entry, Devolution Series #2 – Galactic Quarantine, is scheduled to be released on June 25, 2021. Townsend is also gearing up for his upcoming European tour, which is also scheduled for Spring 2022.
While there has been no official release date for Lightwork, Townsend has announced that tickets for the European tour will be going on sale Monday, June 14 at 11 a.m. CET.
Daniel Townsend Spring 2022 European Tour Dates:
04/13/22 – Dublin,IRE – Olympia
04/19/22 – Lille,FRA – Le Splendid
04/20/22 – Brussels,BEL – AB
04/21/22 – Frankfurt,GER – Batschkapp
04/22/22 – Cologne,GER – Carlswork Victoria
04/23/22 – Paris,FRA – L’Olympia
04/25/22 – Stuttgart,GER – LKA Longhorn
04/26/22 – Clermont Ferrand,FRA – La Cooperative De Mai
04/27/22 – Toulouse,FRA – Le Bikini
04/29/22 – Lisbon,POR – Cineteatro
04/30/22 – Madrid,SPA – La Riviera
05/01/22 – Barcelona,SPA – Razzmatazz 1
05/03/22 – Marseille,FRA – Le Moulin
05/04/22 – Milan,ITA – Live Club
05/06/22 – Dornbirn,AUT – Conrad Sohm
05/07/22 – Munich,GER – Backstage Werk
05/08/22 – Zurich,SWI – X-Tra
05/10/22 – Leipzig,GER – Werk 2
05/12/22 – Copenhagen,DEN – Amager Bio
05/13/22 – Gothenburg,SWE – Pustervik
05/14/22 – Oslo,NOR – Sentrum Scene
05/16/22 – Stockholm,SWE – Cirkus
Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat