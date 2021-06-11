Devin Townsend is Recording His New Album Lightwork

Home News Dayzsha Lino June 11th, 2021 - 5:23 PM

Something new is on the horizon from singer-songwriter Devin Townsend, as it was announced today that he is currently recording his new album, Lightwork. The 49 year-old musician is teaming up with Rage Against the Machine’s GGGarth Richardson, who is a producer on the project, which is set to be released in Spring of 2022.

In the months before the announcement of Lightwork, Townsend had been releasing new music through another project called the Devolution Series. The first entry of the Devolution series dropped on March 21, 2021 and was titled Devolution Series #1 – Acoustically Inclined, Live in Leeds. The second entry, Devolution Series #2 – Galactic Quarantine, is scheduled to be released on June 25, 2021. Townsend is also gearing up for his upcoming European tour, which is also scheduled for Spring 2022.

While there has been no official release date for Lightwork, Townsend has announced that tickets for the European tour will be going on sale Monday, June 14 at 11 a.m. CET.

Daniel Townsend Spring 2022 European Tour Dates:

04/13/22 – Dublin,IRE – Olympia

04/19/22 – Lille,FRA – Le Splendid

04/20/22 – Brussels,BEL – AB

04/21/22 – Frankfurt,GER – Batschkapp

04/22/22 – Cologne,GER – Carlswork Victoria

04/23/22 – Paris,FRA – L’Olympia

04/25/22 – Stuttgart,GER – LKA Longhorn

04/26/22 – Clermont Ferrand,FRA – La Cooperative De Mai

04/27/22 – Toulouse,FRA – Le Bikini

04/29/22 – Lisbon,POR – Cineteatro

04/30/22 – Madrid,SPA – La Riviera

05/01/22 – Barcelona,SPA – Razzmatazz 1

05/03/22 – Marseille,FRA – Le Moulin

05/04/22 – Milan,ITA – Live Club

05/06/22 – Dornbirn,AUT – Conrad Sohm

05/07/22 – Munich,GER – Backstage Werk

05/08/22 – Zurich,SWI – X-Tra

05/10/22 – Leipzig,GER – Werk 2

05/12/22 – Copenhagen,DEN – Amager Bio

05/13/22 – Gothenburg,SWE – Pustervik

05/14/22 – Oslo,NOR – Sentrum Scene

05/16/22 – Stockholm,SWE – Cirkus

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat