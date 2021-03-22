Devin Townsend Confirms He Created the Score for New BBC Kids Show Called Colours

Home News Ariel King March 22nd, 2021 - 11:06 AM

Devin Townsend has officially confirmed he will be scoring the upcoming BBC children’s series, Colours. The prolific musician scored all 14 episodes of the TV show, which has already begun airing in the United Kingdom. Townsend took to Twitter to confirm that he had created the score for the series.

So yeah, during the making of Puzzle, I made the soundtrack to a kids show on the BBC 🙂 https://t.co/R0COQH1qfy — Devin Townsend (@dvntownsend) March 21, 2021

Townsend first hinted that he would be writing the Colours soundtrack back in February. In addition to his soundtrack, Townsend has spent the majority of the pandemic working on an album titled Puzzle, which will also include an accompanying graphic novel and film. Additionally, Townsend has already begun working on the upcoming album’s follow-up, Snuggles.

In regard to the TV show, Townsend felt that it had been “a big learning curve,” as the project had been Townsend’s first score for a children’s show. His initial announcement of the score included comments that working on the two albums simultaneously, in addition to the TV show, was a “pretty intense” combination.

Its 14 episodes. It was a big learning curve and lots of work, but the people who produced it were very cool. — Devin Townsend (@dvntownsend) March 21, 2021

Amid Townsend’s numerous projects, the musician has been hosting a podcast series where he details the creation of his earlier albums. Past episodes have included the creative process behind Deconstruction, Addicted, Synhchestra, Devlab and The Hummer. More recently, Townsend has revealed that he had also been struggling with another album, titled Lightwork. While many of Townsend’s recent projects have been more focused on ambient sounds, the upcoming Lightwork will find the musician returning to his metal roots, and is expected to have “melodic hard rock and metal.”

Additional recent work from the artist includes a new live album series, beginning with Live in Leads. Throughout the pandemic, Townsend has been doing a Quarantine Project series, which have included collaborations with Che Aimee Dorval, a new single, “Precious Sardine,” an installment titled “Quarantine Project Part 1” and more.

Photo credit: Raymond Flotat