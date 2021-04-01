Devin Townsend Announces He Will Perform Ocean Machine: Biomech In Full During May 2021 Livestream

Home News Roy Lott April 1st, 2021 - 11:08 PM

Devin Townsend has announced that he will be performing his 1997 sophomore solo effort Ocean Machine: Biomech in full in an upcoming live-streamed concert performance. According to the PRP, the show will take place on May 1 with tickets and exclusive merchandise available here.

The album contains 13 tracks and was acclaimed by critics, with Metal Hammer calling it a “concept album akin to the sensuality and escapism of Pink Floyd, [as] Devin lyrically and musically explores real and not particularly uplifting topics such as death, isolation, and depression.”

The news comes shortly after Townsend had updated fans on his upcoming venture called Puzzle, which will include new music, a film and a graphic novel. “Ahh… didnt get done. =/ Mix will continue for a few more days,” Townsend tweeted. What a savage bunch of sessions…mixing this is very difficult.”

He also released his live album, Devolution Series #1 – Acoustically Inclined, Live in Leeds, with mxdwn praising the performance that showed off his amazing vocals and guitar playing.

It is also confirmed that the singer will also be scoring the upcoming BBC children’s series, Colours and will be appearing on a fundraiser livestream to support Jason Becker, who lost the ability to play guitar after suffering from ALS. Fellow guitarists Marty Friedman, Steve Vai, Joe Satriani and Nita Strauss.

A separate solo album is also in the works. Titled Lightwork, it is set to be released in 2022 and is still in the writing stages as of February this year.

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat