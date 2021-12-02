Devin Townsend Announces Highly Anticipated New Album The Puzzle To Be Released Tomorrow

Home News Skyler Graham December 2nd, 2021 - 1:06 PM

Fans of Devin Townsend can look forward to the upcoming release of his album The Puzzle, which will be available on digital platforms starting tomorrow. According to a recent Instagram post from the artist, though, the arrival of the box set elements of the album may be delayed — due to supply issues, these items won’t be shipped until next week at the latest.

“Adding to the delays is the partial lockdown in The Netherlands where the main warehouse is based,” the statement reads. “It means that all the staff hired to help with packing up the thousands of orders were sent home and it’s now operating with one (very stressed) man to do all the work on his own. The pallets with products going to the UK, USA, Finnish and Australian webshops are currently en-route, likely to arrive next week if customs decide to play it nice.”

In addition to making this album, Townsend has been working on a five-part documentary about the album. The first installment of this series is titled “Making The Puzzle,” in which the artist details his creative process and how COVID affected it. Following The Puzzle, Townsend is set to release another album Lightwork in spring 2022. In September, he provided an update on the album, which is expected to be “super powerful and very liberated.”

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat