Devin Townsend Shares Update For Upcoming New Album Lightwork

Home News Michelle Leidecker September 13th, 2021 - 9:00 PM

Back in June of 2021, Devin Townsend first announced that he was working on a new album titled Lightwork and in its very preliminary stages. The 49 year-old musician joined forces with Rage Against the Machine’s Garth Richardson, who is the producer on the album, and it is set to be released in Spring of 2022. Well, preliminary stages no more, since Townsend has posted an update to his Instagram in which he posts an update about his process and how far along the album is.

The post reads: “Going to be super powerful and very liberated. Very grateful to ‘the Puzzle’ for blowing out the pipes and clearing the way…lots of players, produced by Garth Richardson, mixed by Joe Barresi. Still 3 months from finishing, but making good progress,” implying that while the album is much closer than when it was announced, it is still no where near prepared to show to the entire world just yet. This also puts his release within a tighter frame, where instead of the general Spring of 2022, it is implied the album can be expected very early in the Spring of 2022, giving hopes to those very eagerly waiting for this release.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Devin Townsend (@dvntownsend)

While Townsend has been working along with Lightwork, he has another album coming out much sooner. More surprising, these are actually two albums that are set for release, The Puzzle and Snuggles which are already available for pre-order. The Puzzle is set to be much longer than Snuggles and will tell the story of how Townsend views the COVID-19 pandemic and his time in quarantine. Meanwhile Snuggles will be much shorter, with only one double-sided vinyl.

You can stay up to date with all things having to do with Lightwork through Devin Townsend’s multiple social media channels.

Photo Credit Raymond Flotat