Meg Myers Reveals She Is Almost Done With Fourth Album Before Third Album Is Released

Home News Skyy Rincon June 20th, 2022 - 5:35 PM

On June 19, Tennessee-born singer songwriter Meg Myers tweeted that she has almost finished writing for her fourth album. Her third album, however, has yet to be released.

How is it that I’m almost finished writing album 4 before album 3 is released🧚⚡️🌈 pic.twitter.com/k0oLFWeMYS — MEG MYERS (@megmyers) June 20, 2022

Myers has recently released a stop-motion animation video for her track “The Underground” from her EP Thank U For Taking Me 2 The Disco. She also collaborated with Los Angeles-based morgxn on their song “i hope you cry”. Her second EP I’d Like 2 Go Home Now and the aforementioned EP were both released on November 13, 2020.

Back in July 2019, Myers partnered with a non-profit by the name of Heart Of LA to create a colorfully animated music video for her cover of “Running Up That Hill” by Kate Bush. The song has risen in popularity following its use in Stranger Things. Halsey recently covered the song during their Governors Ball live performance. Myers shared another cover of the song on her Twitter page.

In 2012, Myers released her debut EP Daughter In The Choir. In February 2014, she released her next EP Make A Shadow. Sorry was Myer’s debut studio album which was released in 2015. Her sophomore studio album Take Me To The Disco soon followed in July 2018. The third and fourth albums are yet to come but fans have much to look forward to given the previous releases.

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat