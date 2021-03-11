Meg Myers Explores A Fantasy Wonderland In New Animated Music Video For “The Underground”

Home News Roy Lott March 11th, 2021 - 5:13 PM

Meg Myers has released the music video fr her song “The Underground” from her EP Thank U 4 Taking Me 2 The Disco. The song is an etheral pop rock track that discusses the fight that people have within themselves, both good and bad (the underground). Its visual was directed by Mike Anderson and follows the meaning of the song. As a stop-motion animated feature, it showcases Meyers adventuring and dancing through the underground and above it, with the underground having a darker atmosphere. Check it out below.

The video and song is the first released by Myers this year from her two EP’s Thank U 4 Taking Me 2 The Disco and I’d Like 2 Go Home, released last November. It folows the release of her song “I hope you cry” featuring pop singer morgxn. To further promote the EP’s Myers performed an acoustic version of the song “Any Way You Wanna Love” and marked her first release of new music since her sophomore effort Take Me To The Disco released in 2018.

In 2019, she released a cover of Kate Bush’s “Running up That Hill” which she partnered with the Heart of LA Non-Profit to create an animated music video that included art pieces made by 2,130 children.

Photo Credit: Mehreen Rizvi