Meg Myers Announces Two New EPs Thank U 4 Taking Me 2 The Disco and I’d Like 2 Go Home Now for November 2020 Release

Singer Songwriter Meg Myers has announced two new joint EPs, Thank U 4 Taking Me 2 The Disco and I’d Like 2 Go Home, which are set for November 13 via Sumerian Records. Both of these releases will be packaged together, with the first EP including the song “Any Way You Wanna Love,” a track Myers recently premiered an acoustic live performance of.

This live performance was originally broadcast on 95X, or WAQX-FM a radio station licensed to Manlius, New York, serving the Syracuse, New York area. The acoustic version of “Anyway You Wanna Love” feels like a grunge inspired alternative rock song, with powerful vocals from Myers, catchy guitar chords with rock progressions and an underlying angst.

Thank U 4 Taking Me 2 The Disco is a play on her last EP title Take Me to The Disco, which came out in 2018. This project was supported by the singles “Numb” and “Jealous Sea.” She teamed up this year with the Heart of LA non-profit to cover “Running Up That Hill.”

“Take Me To The Disco is a showcase of the beauty in darkness. Myers brings 12 unafraid tracks, each one a complex mix of strength and vulnerability,” mxdwn reviewer Chloe Jordan explained. “The album is generally haunting and atmospheric, making use of real instruments that lend a large sound to each song. Myers has earned herself a die-hard fanbase already, has recently finished a short run of sold-out shows and will soon embark on a larger (and surely successful) tour. Take Me To The Disco is a stellar sophomore effort and will delight alt-rock listeners that yearn for real, raw music.”

Thank U 4 Taking Me 2 The Disco track list

1. Any Way You Wanna Love

2. Grizzly

3. The Underground

4. Breaks My Back

5. i hope you cry (w/Morgxn)

I’d Like 2 Go Home Now track list

1. True Liars

2. End Of The World

3. Hurt

4. Sweet Liar

5. Last Laugh