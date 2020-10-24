Meg Myers And morgxn Share Endearing New Track “i hope you cry”

Home News Kyle Cravens October 24th, 2020 - 3:13 PM

Collaborations are all but surprising in todays popular music, becoming sort of a foundational sign of success in the industry. However, rarely does a collaboration lead to multiple extended play releases. But that is just the case with singer-songwriter Meg Myers and indie pop singer morgxn, who have previously announced two new EP’s titled, Thank U 4 Taking Me 2 the Disco and I’d Like 2 Go Home Now, both available November 13.

“I hope you cry” is their new single, and it was released alongside a visualizer that features childhood photographs of both musicians. It follows the tracks set by the antecedent tune, “Any Way You Wanna Love.”

The new song is a pensive exploration on the honesty of feelings. Its lyrical content propels the songs momentum, and Meg Myers herself isn’t afraid to explain the context of the tracks confines, saying, “Humans bottle things up, hold things in, sweep things under the rug. That’s what most of us have been taught to do and I feel that is what keeps us in suffering.” Myers continued, “It was beautiful to be able to connect with morgxn in a way that, to be honest, most men are afraid to. To be vulnerable, to be real, to allow yourself to be seen, that is true strength. ‘i hope you cry’ is permission to do that.”

A double release from the now conjoined Myers and morgxn isn’t a surprise seeing how in touch these two songwriters are with commercial hitmaking assembly.

“Working with Meg on this felt like meeting an old friend from another life,” said morgxn, “The writing was so seamless – in one minute we went from talking/sharing to writing a song. There was never a declaration of now we will make something. It just happened. I think the best songs are like water – they just flow. Release.”

You can pre-order Thank U 4 Taking Me 2 the Disco and I’d Like 2 Go Home Now here.

