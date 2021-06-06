Watch LA Teen Punk Sensations The Linda Lindas Make Television Debut on Kimmel and Play Viral Song “Racist, Sexist Boy”

Home News Leanne Rubinstein June 6th, 2021 - 4:19 PM

Following last month’s viral video of teen punk band The Linda Lindas performing their song “Racist, Sexist Boy” at the LA Public Library, the girl group made their first TV appearance on Thursday night as musical guests on Jimmy Kimmel Live, according to Stereogum. The girls chatted with Kimmel for a few minutes before performing the single, as well as their Netflix-soundtrack song “Claudia Kishi,” for a live audience. Check it out below:

The girls had explained after the video had gone viral that the song had been written about a boy in her class who told her his dad told him to “stay away from Chinese people.”

The band had built a strong trajectory for themselves prior to the viral video despite being made up of all teens, having formed in 2018 and performing with bands such as Bikini Kill, Best Coast and Bleached. They also appeared on the soundtracks of two Netflix original movies (Amy Poehler’s Moxie and the documentary short The Claudia Kishi Club, where “Claudia Kishi” appears).

The Linda Lindas released their self-titled debut EP in December on Bandcamp, featuring songs such as “Missing You,” “No Clue,” “Monica (feat. Snacks) and “Never Say Never.” The album can be streamed here.

The band signed with Epitaph Records after their performance had gone viral, becoming even more established as they released “Racist, Sexist Boy” on all streaming services.

The Linda Lindas is made up of 16-year-old Bela, 14-year-old Lucia, 13-year-old Eloise and 10-year-old Mila. The group is self-described as “half Latinx, half Asian.”