POP Montreal Music Festival Announces 2022 Initial Lineup Featuring Tortoise, The Linda Lindas, Born Ruffians and Many More

POP Montréal 2022 is set to perform the 21st edition of their annual festival from September 28-October 2.

“We are thrilled to be BACK! Actually we never really went away, so a big thanks to everyone who has been supporting music and artists for the last 2 years,” POP Montréal noted in a statement. “We had some challenges but it meant everything to us that we were able to put on shows in all sorts of circumstances! We are delighted to be moving forward and we hope to continue to build the perfect sandwich of music and art. It’s very exciting to be bringing in artists from around the globe. This year’s line-up includes post-rock icons Tortoise, UK funk pioneers Cymande playing in Canada for the first time, Rupaul’s Drag Race winner Priyanka, Ghanaian electro rapper Ata Kak, and a huge homecoming for Folk Alliance artist of the year and Juno award winner Allison Russell.”

One of the headliners, Linda Lindas have recently shared their unique video for new song “Why” with their debut album Growing Up out now. They have also performed with Japanese Breakfast and Saweetie on 88rising’s tour.

“Launched in 2002 by friends and colleagues who had the desire to create an important and unifying cultural festival, POP Montréal is now entering its 21st year as an integral part of the Montréal festival circuit and the international music world,” the statement explains. “Taking place in a bilingual environment, each edition offers an eclectic program of 200+ multidisciplinary artists, including 150+ musical artists and 50+ Quebec musicians to more than 45,000 spectators during 5 days. The 21st edition of the festival will be held from September 28th to October 2nd, 2022.”