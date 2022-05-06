Kim Gordon, Kathleen Hanna, The Linda Lindas And More Contribute To Upcoming Benefit Album Land Trust – Benefit For The NEFOC

Home News Federico Cardenas May 6th, 2022 - 10:27 PM

Brooklyn Vegan has reported that a large number of alternative and punk artists will be contributing to the upcoming album Land Trust – Benefit for the NEFOC, created by Bikini Kill’s Erica Dawn Lyle and Vice Cooler. The long list of contributers on the upcoming project includes Kim Gordon, Kathleen Hanna, The Raincoats, Alice Bag, The Linda Lindas, Kelley Deal, Rachel Aggs of Shopping, Satomi Matsuzaki of Deerhoof, Katie Alice Greer of Priests and Christina Billotte of Slant 6.

Erica Dawn Lyle explained that the upcoming album was “Originally conceived as a quarantine-era mutual aid project after Bikini Kill tour was canceled due to Covid in March 2020.” Speaking on how the album came together, Lyle explained that “Vice Cooler and I wrote songs together remotely via file sharing and then asked a bunch of our friends to help us finish the songs.”

The album is intended to benefit the Northeast Farmers of Color Land Trust. The project is set to drop on June 3 and has been made available for preorder via the artists’ Bandcamp. See the album art and full tracklist for Land Trust – Benefit for the NEFOC below.

Land Trust – Benefit for the NEFOC Tracklist

1. Decoder Ring (Featuring Katie Alice Greer)

2. Lost In Thought (Featuring The Linda Lindas w/ Kathi Wilcox)

3. Mirrorball (Featuring Kathleen Hanna)

4. Debt Collector (Featuring Kim Gordon)

5. Soul Fire Farm (Featuring Alice Bag, Emily Retsas)

6. The Immortals (Featuring Brontez Purnell)

7. Can’t Fight Me (Featuring Ah-Mer-Ah-Su)

8. Agave (Featuring The Raincoats)

9. Break A Window (Featuring Rachel Aggs, Emily Retsas)

10. Flashes Of Knowing (Featuring Christina Billotte)

11. Cracks In The Ceiling (Featuring Ali Carter, Emily Retsas)

12. Star Fuck (Featuring Louisahhh)

13. Bodies (Featuring Kelley Deal, Emily Retsas, Sarah Register)

14. PS Forever (Featuring Satomi Matsuzaki)

15. Never Was (Featuring Ivy Jeanne, Mike Watt)

16. Hearing Myself Again (Featuring Palberta, Emily Retsas, Anne Wood)

In promotion of the upcoming project, Lyle and Cooler have dropped their lead single titled “Mirrorball,” featuring singer and musician Kathleen Hanna. Throughout “Mirrorball,” the artists show off a mode of punk that is simultaneously light hearted while also being aggressive, boasting fun and hard hitting riffs making for an energetic and overall fun track. Listen to “Mirrorball” below.

The announcement and eventual release of Land Trust come alongside Bikini Kill’s ongoing international Summer Tour, with performances planned from now to mid-September.

Photo Credit: Owen Ela