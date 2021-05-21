LA Teen Riot Grrrl Band The Linda Lindas Go Viral with Library Performance of “Racist Sexist Boy”

Home News Ellie Lin May 21st, 2021 - 1:39 PM

Band The Linda Lindas recently went viral on social media with a performance of their song “Racist Sexist Boy.” Tom Morello, Rage Against the Machine’s frontman, boosted the video of The Linda Lindas on his Twitter account.

Don’t mess with The Linda Lindas. Watch the full concert: https://t.co/Usv7HJ1lLR pic.twitter.com/pKZ5TKDdiA — L.A. Public Library (@LAPublicLibrary) May 20, 2021

The Linda Lindas consist of Mila, who is 10, Eloise, who is 13, Lucia, who is 14, and Bela, who is 16. They first played together in Jan. 2018, and have already played with Best Coast, Money Mark, Alice Bag and opened for legendary riot grrrl band Bikini Kill in 2019 at Hollywood Palladium. (Mila, the drummer was wearing a Bikini Kill t-shirt in the video of their performance). The group is “half Latinx, half Asian,” and went viral for their performance at the Los Angeles Public Library on May 4. The Los Angeles Public Library is having performances throughout the month of May to celebrate Asian American Pacific Islander (AAPI) heritage month.



Before they began the song, drummer Mila explained the backstory behind the song. “A little while before we went into lockdown, a boy in my class came up to me and said that his dad told him to stay away from Chinese people. After I told him that I was Chinese, he backed away from me. Eloise and I wrote this song based on that experience.”

The Linda Lindas has written several songs for Netflix productions, including “Claudia Kishi,” for the 2020 documentary, The Claudia Kishi Club. They also wrote “Rebel Girl,” and “Big Mouth” for the 2021 movie Moxie.

“Make sure you’re passionate about it,” said Lucia, in a video on The Linda Lindas Youtube channel. “If you don’t enjoy playing the song, then there’s no use playing it,” said Mila.

The Linda Lindas has released a self-titled EP, “Claudia Kishi,” and another single called “Vote.” To find those songs, click here.