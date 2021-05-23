The Linda Lindas Sign with Epitaph Following Viral Performance Video

Home News Leanne Rubinstein May 23rd, 2021 - 1:20 PM

Punk band The Linda Lindas recently signed on with Brett Gurewitz’s Epitaph Records, releasing “Racist, Sexist Boy” on streaming services, according to Brooklyn Vegan. The deal with the record company came after a video of the band performing the single at the LA Public Library’s TEENtastic Tuesdays for AAPI Heritage Month went viral.

The band had been gaining traction since they were selected by Bikini Kill to open one of their reunion shows in 2019. They have also played shows for Alice Bag, Best Coast and Bleached, as well as appeared on the soundtrack for Amy Poehler’s new Netflix movie Moxie.

The band name comes from the 2005 Japanese movie Linda Linda Linda, which follows a group of teenage girls who form a cover band, covering songs by Japanese punk greats.

While introducing the song at the LA Public Library, The Linda Lindas drummer Mila said:

“A little while before we went into lockdown, a boy came up to me in my class and said that his dad told him to stay away from Chinese people. After I told him that I was Chinese, he backed away from me. Eloise and I wrote this song based on that experience.”

The Linda Lindas is made up of 10-year-old Mila, 13-year-old Eloise, 14-year-old Lucia and 16-year-old Bela. They have released a self-titled EP, “Claudia Kishi,” and another single called “Vote.” The group is “half Latinx, half Asian,” and have been playing together since January of 2018.