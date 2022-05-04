FKA Twigs Shares Series Of Mini Music Videos To Accompany Caprisongs Mixtape

Home News Roy Lott May 4th, 2022 - 8:56 PM

FKA Twigs has released the final visual for the project comes in the form of “thank you song.” The video sees the singer on a bus coming from an event and heading home. Much like the title, it seems to reference the close of the video series, ending on a high. Check it out below.

The mixtape was born out of FKA twigs’ desire to be back with friends dancing and having fun; the CAPRIVIDS embody that. The vocalist, songwriter, lyricist, and producer defines CAPRIVIDS as “a short and punchy music video using a segment of a song. Mini music videos made with limited time and resource.” FKA twigs collaborated with Aidan Zamiri to create most of the visuals The videos were all unveiled within a couple of weeks.

“Thank you song” follows “Jealousy” featuring Rema, “Bliss” with Yung Lean, “Meta Angel,” “Tears in the Club” featuring the Weeknd, “Measure of a man.”

The Caprisongs mixtape follows her critically acclaimed 2019 album Magdalene.

Photo Credit: Owen Ela