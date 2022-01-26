FKA Twigs Unveils Captivating New Video For “Jealousy” Featuring Rema

Home News Federico Cardenas January 26th, 2022 - 11:45 PM

The singer-songwriter and dancer FKA Twigs has released a new music video for her song “Jealousy,” featuring the Nigerian singer and rapper Rema. The song comes off of the artist’s new album CAPRISONGS, which was released on January 14.

“Jealousy” is a delightfully catchy track, putting various sweet and harmonic sounds over a groovy beat that was clearly made for dancing. As the title suggests, the lyrics of the song deal with the theme of jealousy, with Twigs singing “Jealousy you put on me / You’re in your feelings way too deep.” The visual for the single seems to pay homage to the aesthetic of many music videos from the 90’s. The often minimalistic view of an all white background helps to emphasize the wall of dancers that populate Twigs’ video, showing off the brilliant choreography by choreographer Kash Powell, who has worked with Twigs many times in the past.

Watch the music video for “Jealousy” via YouTube below.

This was the second visual published after the January 14 release of CAPRISONGS; it follows the visual for FKA Twigs’ track, “Meta Angel.” Late last year, the English artist collaborated with singer-songwriter The Weeknd on his track “Tears in the Club.” The release of CAPRISONGS follows the release of FKA Twigs previous studio album, Magdalene.

Photo Credit: Owen Ela