FKA Twigs and Central Cee Premiere Artistic New Video for “Measure of A Man”

About two weeks ago, FKA Twigs and Central Cee shared their single “Measure of a Man” from the upcoming film The King’s Man. In the song, she “keeps her voice soft while still pushing through impressive runs, creating a titillating and erotic sound.” The artists recently released a music video that enhances these elements: between the silhouettes of the singer dancing, the pouring water, open mouths and scenes from the film, the music video is just as seductive as the song.



“This song has such a different sound which is a challenge,” Twigs said in a press release, “you’ve got to really embody the song. For me especially with my vocals, I had to pull a different side of my artistry out.” Central Cee added, “What I listen to when it comes to trying to find beats is something theatrical, it needs to sound like a movie. And that’s exactly what’s going on with this song, it sounds like it’s made for a movie regardless.”

In September, FKA Twigs participated in the “Join The Chorus” initiative, which works to prevent domestic and sexual violence. She’s always taken a stand for herself, addressing the similarities between her “Cellophane” music video and Lil Nas X’s “MONTERO” video. This latest video, however, may be even more impressive than these.

