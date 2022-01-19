FKA Twigs Shares New Killer Visual For “Meta Angel”

Home News Audrey Herold January 19th, 2022 - 11:46 AM

FKA Twigs has just released the visual for her new song “Meta Angel.” The song is off of her new mixtape, CAPRISONGS. The mixtape has been catching quite a bit off attention. Rolling Stone called it “the most buoyant music of her career.” Nylon had similar praise for it saying, it was “unfussy, and — perhaps most notably – playful projects yet.”

“Meta Angel,” is a soothing and calm track with a lofi beat. The song is about being filled with desire and overwhelmingly so, “I got a love for desire/It gets higher & higher.” It’s something you can sway along to, or lay down to and just relax. FKA Twigs vocals on the track are serene and beautiful. The visualizer can be seen below.

In the visualizer, we see FKA twigs looking dazed in the middle of a park. Then, we see a second FKA twigs on top of a roof with a bow and arrow. She shoots the FKA twigs that’s in the park, successfully targeting her heart. The visualizer is honestly stunning, there’s even a shot where the audience seems to have the point of view of the bow as it flies through the air. Lot’s of creative choices done here and rather well too. The visualizer was directed by Aidan Zamiri.

Other tracks off of the CAPRISONGS mixtape include “Ride The Dragon,” “Oh My Love,” “Tears in the Club” and “Papi Bones.” These are but a few of the amazing tracks off of the 16 song mixtape.

CAPRISONGS is out now.

Photo credit: Owen Ela