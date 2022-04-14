WEBCAST: Watch The Coachella 2022 Livestream

Home News Alison Alber April 14th, 2022 - 7:33 PM

It’s been 3 long years since the last Coachella in 2019. Unfortunatley because the global pandemic the festival had to be postponed and postponed again, but this weekend it is finally happening again. The music world is excited as one of the most legendary bands and artists are hitting the stage in the Californian dessert. This years’ lineup features artists like Billie Eilish, Harry Styles, Run The Jewels, but not Kanye West.

The rapper was scheduled to play at the festival, but after a series of controversial statements and Instagram posts, the rapper ultimately dropped out of the festival just a few weeks ago. He will be replaced by a special set of The Weeknd and Swedish House Mafia. Arcade Fire announced a surprise set at the festival just today and since the festival dropped all the COVID precautions, fans will be able to enjoy the show without mask, even though there will be no guarantee that the fans won’t be exposed to the virus. So, if you don’t want to risk it or just live to far away, couldn’t get a ticket or couldn’t afford camping in the middle of the dessert, we got you covered. Here are all there channels to livestream the festival from the comfort of your own home!

We will be updating this post with set times and channel details as soon as they are available.

