Coachella Drops All COVID Precautions; Updates Site To Indicate There Is No Guarantee of Not Being Exposed to COVID-19

Home News Tara Mobasher February 15th, 2022 - 5:32 PM

Coachella organizers announced Tuesday that all initial COVID precautions for the festival have been dropped. Coachella will return in April without masks or vaccines required.

The Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival typically draws up to 125,000 fans per day to Southern California, and was cancelled multiple times throughout 2020 and 2021 due to the pandemic. However, in January, the Coachella lineup was announced – with artists like Billie Eilish, Harry Styles, and Kanye West set to perform.

According to updates made on the festival’s website, “In accordance with local guidelines, there will be no vaccination, testing or masking requirements at Coachella 2022.”

Similarly, the Stagecoah festival will not require vaccine, testing, or masking requirements at its April and May festival.

Festival Admission Update: As we prepare to spend an incredible weekend in the desert together we are announcing that there will be no vaccination, testing or masking requirements at Stagecoach 2022, in accordance with local guidelines. Visit https://t.co/mSx3KWeASg for more info pic.twitter.com/wy4VzOTPBU — Stagecoach Festival (@Stagecoach) February 15, 2022

The Coachella festival had already said last fall that they wouldn’t be requiring vaccine cards at the outdoor festival. The California Department of Public Health announced that as of Wednesday, proof of vaccination will not be required for large outdoor events.

“There is no guarantee, express or implied, that those attending the festival will not be exposed to Covid-19,” the Coachella website said.