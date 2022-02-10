Kanye West Threatens To Boycott Coachella If Billie Eilish Won’t Apologize To Travis Scott

Home News Tara Mobasher February 10th, 2022 - 4:23 PM

After Billie Eilish paused her performance in Atlanta for an audience member in need of an inhaler, Kanye West threatened to drop out of the Coachella Music Festival unless she apologized to Travis Scott, who she never mentioned by name. Some fans compared Eilish’s quick response to Scott’s lack of response at November’s Astroworld tragedy which resulted in the deaths of 10 people.

West perceived Eilish’s retrieval of an inhaler for her fan as a slight at Scott, and wrote an Instagram post targeted at her, simultaneously confirming that he and Scott would be performing together at Coachella, and threatening to drop out of the festival – contingent on Eilish’s apology to Scott.

In response, Eilish commented, “literally never said a thing about travis. was just helping a fan.” Alongside Eilish, artists like John Mayer have taken extra pre-cautions to ensure fan safety at their concerts following the Astroworld incident. Mayer recently stopped a performance at the Hollywood Palladium when they fainted and were in need of medical attention.