Kanye West Reportedly Dropping Out of Coachella

Home News Tara Mobasher April 4th, 2022 - 11:35 AM

Just one week before the Coachella Music and Arts Festival is slated to begin, Kanye West has allegedly pulled out of his performance, according to Variety. He was initially scheduled to close out both weekends of the festival on April 17 and April 24.

West previously threatened to boycott the festival in February after an issue with co-headliner Billie Eilish after she halted a concert in Atlanta to find an inhaler for a suffering audience member. Fans and media outlets began drawing similarities between this situation and Travis Scott’s actions during a November Astroworld performance, which resulted in multiple deaths and injuries due to overcrowding. While Eilish did not specifically name Scott, West wrote on social media that he would pull out of the festival unless the 20-year-old singer apologized to Scott.

West, now known as Ye, was also pulled from performing at the Grammys after he posted a series of Instagram posts targeted at his ex-wife and her new boyfriend, comedian Pete Davidson. Having violated the platform’s policy on hate speech, harassment and bullying, Ye was suspended from Instagram, and the Academy felt concerned about a potential incident, or giving him a platform to potentially further his remarks made on social media.

Coachella will be headlined by Harry Styles and Billie Eilish on Friday and Saturday, respectively. Doja Cat, Daniel Caesar, Phoebe Bridgers, Baby Keem, Megan Thee Stallion, 21 Savage, Danny Elfman, Giveon, Joji, FINNEAS, Orville Peck and others are also slated to perform.

The original lineup – announced in January 2020 – included Travis Scott, Frank Ocean and Rage Against the Machine. However, the festival was then postponed four times due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and Ocean moved his appearance to 2023, while Scott was taken off the list of performers in the wake of the Astroworld tragedy.

Photo Credit: Megan Clinard