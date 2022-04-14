Arcade Fire Set To Play Weekend One At Coachella 2022

Home News Tara Mobasher April 14th, 2022 - 1:39 PM

Arcade Fire will be playing a last-minute set at Coachella Music Festival this upcoming Friday on the Mojave Stage. The festival will be hosted in Indio, California for the first time since 2019.

Arcade Fire’s Win Butler was celebrating his birthday in Indio, as he posted to the group’s Twitter page, and the festival confirmed the band’s last minute performance after releasing their official set times.

Decided to spend my birthday somewhere warm and dry 🌴 @coachella pic.twitter.com/D1cnHWnW0I — Arcade Fire (@arcadefire) April 14, 2022

Alongside Arcade Fire, artists like Harry Styles, Daniel Caesar, Lil Baby, MIKA, King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard, Phoebe Bridgers, Omar Apollo, The Hu, Jim Smith, Big Sean, Snoh Aalegra, Pink Sweat$, Black Coffee, among others, will performing throughout Friday.

Arcade Fire’s upcoming album, WE, will be released May 6.