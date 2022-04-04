Metallica’s Foundation Donates $500k To Provide Meals To Ukrainian Refugees

Home News Lauren Floyd April 4th, 2022 - 2:46 PM

Robert Trujillo & James Hetfield

According to Consequence Sound, Metallica’s All Within My Hands Foundation donated $500,000 to the World Central Kitchen for Ukraine refugees escaping Russian attack. World Central Kitchen is an organization founded by ChefJosé Andrés to provide “meals in response to humanitarian, climate, and community crises.” The $500,000, along with other org donations, will provide thousands of meals to those who have fled Ukraine.

Metallica drummer Lars Ulrich said of the donation, “The work that Chef José Andrés and the dedicated World Central Kitchen cooks do on the frontlines in a humanitarian crisis is nothing short of incredible. We are inspired, humbled, and beyond proud to support their teams currently in six European countries serving the millions of Ukrainians who have been forced to leave their homes.” He continued, “WCK represents everything that Metallica and our All Within My Hands Foundation stand for by providing meals with dignity and hope worldwide.”

While $500,000 is already meeting a daunting feat, the rock band are pushing for a total of $1 million to be raised over the next two months for the cause. To meet this goal, Metallica designer Andrew Cremeans created a custom t-shirt available on Metallica’s official website. All proceeds from sales will go to World Central Kitchen’s #ChefsForUkraine campaign with cash and card donations still accepted as well. Fans can even choose to sport their new band tee to their upcoming summer tour shows.

Photo Credit: Mauricio Alvarado