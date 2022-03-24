Courtney Barnett Announces New Traveling Festival “Here and There” Including Japanese Breakfast, Lucy Dacus, Snail Mail and More

Home News Tara Mobasher March 24th, 2022 - 12:37 PM

Singer Courtney Barnett has unveiled 15 dates and a lineup for her upcoming touring festival, “Here and There.” The festival will take place towards the end of summer, and last one month.

Barnett was recently forced to postpone the remainder of her North American tour dates at the end of February after testing positive for COVID-19. In an Instagram post, she announced that her performances in Philadelphia, New York, Boston, New Haven and Burlington were postponed.

Barnett’s inspiration for the tour’s name came from her origins as a traveling artist, driving vast distances through the Australian desert and continuously passing through small towns. Each destination was new to her, and had the potential to yield new experiences and connections.

“I got lost somewhere between Here And There, I’m not sure what the town was called,” she wrote in 2012. “Whether that was meant to be interpreted as a geographical, emotional or philosophical journey, I thought it was the perfect title for my roaming festival.”

The touring festival will feature Sleater-Kinney, Japanese Breakfast, Wet Leg, Waxahatchee, Snail Mail, Lucy Dacus, Julia Jacklin, The Beths, Bartees Strange, Alvvays, Arooj Aftab, Fred Armisen, Hana Vu, Indigo De Souza, Bedouine, Caroline Rose, Chicano Batman, Ethel Cain, Faye Webster, Leith Ross, Lido Pimienta, Men I Trust and Quinn Christopherson on select dates.

Barnett stated that as a child, she dreamed of seeing her favorite artists perform on stage together, and now she’s developed a tour where this is possible through her record label Milk! Records.

“This concept was something that remained floating in the back of my mind when I started playing music,” she said. “‘Here And There’ feels like a natural culmination of energy after years of touring, and 10 years of working on my label Milk! Records.”

“Here And There” will begin August 8 in Kansas City, Missouri, and conclude September 3 in Denver, Colorado. The group will travel through St. Louis, Cleveland, Harrisburg, North Adams, Syracuse, Chicago, Portland, Redmond, Vancouver, Stanford, San Diego, Dallas and Austin.

Tickets for the festival will go on sale beginning April 1, and can be purchased at its official website.

Photo Credit: Kalyn Oyer