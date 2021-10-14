Courtney Barnett Shares Harriet The Spy Theme Song “Smile Real Nice”

Home News Michelle Leidecker October 14th, 2021 - 9:08 PM

Today Courtney Barnett released a single titled “Smile Real Nice,” which will be the theme song for Apple TV+’s new animated adaptation of Harriet the Spy. According to consequence.net “‘Smile Real Nice’ serves as the opening theme for Harriet the Spy, which is set to premiere on Apple’s streaming service on November 19th. An illustrated update on the 1964 children’s novel by Louise Fitzhugh, the series stars Beanie Feldstein as the voice of the titular spy alongside Jane Lynch as Ole Golly and Lacey Chabert as Marion Hawthorne.”

The track is upbeat but simple, completely in line with what the audience can imagine Harriet The Spy listening to on one of her missions. Barnett sings: “I don’t wanna be/ You don’t wanna be/ We don’t wanna be/ Told what to do/ No, I won’t cut my hair/ And I’ll wear whatever I like/ It when I get to be myself,” alluding to the constraints that the main character operates within as a young spy.

Listen to “Smile Real Nice” here:

The release of this song comes in the midst of Barnett’s rollout for her latest album Things Take Time, Take Time, which is set for release on November 12 via mom+pop Records/Marathon Artists. Singles from the album have already been released including “Before You Gotta Go” and “Write A List of Things To Look Forward To.”

Photo Credit Kalyn Oyer