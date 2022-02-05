Courtney Barnett Announces Postponement Of Remaining North American Tour Dates Due To Positive Covid-19 Test

Home News Aswath Viswanathan February 5th, 2022 - 4:56 PM

Australian singer-songwriter Courtney Barnett has announced that she is postponing the remainder of her North American tour due to a positive Covid-19 test. She posted an apology to Instagram and Twitter following her positive test.

She wrote on Instagram, “So sorry to announce that we are postponing the rest of the shows on our USA tour due to a positive Covid result this morning. My team are working hard to reschedule dates, so if you can hold on to your tickets in Philadelphia, New York, Boston, New Haven and Burlington we’ll have news for you very soon. Apologies to everybody looking forward to these shows, we are heartbroken but so grateful that we’ve been able to play the shows we have. Big love to my band and crew.” Along with the caption Barnett included a picture of birds lined up on electric lines.

According to BrooklynVegan, Barnett has postponed four shows. The first coming in Philadelphia on February 4, New York on February 5, Boston on February 8, Burlington, Vermont on February 10.

Back in 2021, Courtney Barnett released her third studio album Things Take Time, Take Time. In November she released the music video for “If I Don’t Hear From You Tonight” featuring Cate Le Bon And Stella Mozgawa.

Photo Credit: Kalyn Oyer