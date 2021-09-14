Courtney Barnett Captures Nature In New Video For “Before You Gotta Go” Unveils Interactive Stem Mixer Site

Home News Michelle Leidecker September 14th, 2021 - 9:15 PM

Courtney Barnett is preparing to release her latest album Things Take Time, Take Time, and has just shared the music video for the song “Before You Gotta Go” which is set to appear on the album. “Before You Gotta Go” is the first single to be released for her upcoming album, and already it sets the tone for this new era of Courtney Barnett music. This spin on a breakup song makes an ugly spat between past lovers almost seem upbeat. In a forgiving tone, Barnett sings, “Before you gotta go, go, go, go/ I wanted you to know, know, know, know/ you’re always on my mind, you’re always on my mind/ If something were to happen my dear, I wouldn’t want the last words you hear, to be unkind, to be unkind.”

The video follows Barnett as she begins in a forest, and then through various planes and scenes as she seems to record the sounds of nature. The viewer is taken to a beach, the ground of a wooded area surrounded by bright red mushrooms, a pasture, a cave, among other locations. There is also the juxtaposition between the Courtney Barnett that is running around recording and the various Courtney Barnett’s that she runs into, such as a huge version of just her head, her mini-heads as lettuce among others.

The video was directed by Claudia Sangiorgi Dalimore, who says about the video: “Making this clip was an interesting experience for me. I love how brilliantly simple Courtney’s idea was, it brought real joy shooting part of it together, just me, her and my DOP with the other part being two long days directing over zoom across the Tasman Sea. I watch it now and feel that sense of peace, that potent calm you can only get immersed in the beauty of nature.”

