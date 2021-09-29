Courtney Barnett Shares Optimistic New Single “Write a List of Things to Look Forward To”

Home News Michelle Leidecker September 29th, 2021 - 3:10 PM

Courtney Barnett is gearing up for the release of her latest LP Things Take Time, Take Time, with a new single released today. The third single, “Write a List of Things to Look Forward To” is ” a jangly track that comes accompanied by a video directed by Christina Xing, where Courtney sends and receives gifts and letters” according to brooklynvegan.com. In true Courtney Barnett fashion, the song follows a folky guitar beat with vocals, an upbeat song and its accompanying video which shows Barnett receiving gifts and writing letters to send out. The almost three minute video is directed by Christina Xing, also known for her work on “Space Girl” by Frances Forever and “Wish You Were Gay” by Claud.

Watch the video here:

Barnett and Xing exist within the same Americana spheres, giving the video a feeling of old nostalgia, the simpler times where receiving packages was a big deal. Barnett has been releasing a lot of music leading up to the release of her lP which comes out in November via Mom+Pop/Marathon Artists. So far she has released “Rae Street,” which mxdwn writer Caroline Fisher says “revel(s) in the peak of her musicianship, exploring deeply personal concepts of love, healing, renewal and self-discovery while the artist documents her life’s happiest moments.” “Before You Gotta Go” was the second single, followed by “Write A List of Things To Look Forward To.” She was also recently part of the tribute album for Velvet Underground, for which she performed, “I’ll Be Your Mirror.”

Photo Credit Sharon Alagna