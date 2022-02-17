SXSW Music Festival 2022 Announces Sixth Wave of Lineups Including Suzanne Vega, Sudan Archives, Mojo Nixon and More

Home News Alison Alber February 17th, 2022 - 8:00 AM

Another week, another lineup announcement by SXSW 2022. This time the highlights include Suzanne Vega, Sudan Archives and Mojo Nixon. But with more than 50 artists in this round, there is something for everyone. SXSW is known for providing a spotlight for nation and international up and coming artists. This round, there are especially many artists from the lone star state it seems, which isn’t much of a surprise since the festival always supports local bands from Austin like, Billy King & The Bad Bad Bad, Croy and the Boys, DJ Confucius Jones, djbabyroo, fuvk, GO DJ JB, Fragile Rock, Everett Wren, Hong Kong Wings, Weird Wolves, Think No Think, Jeska and The Vanity Project (featuring Guy Forsyth), Jank Sinatra and more.

Some of the exciting international acts also include, Calva Louise from England, D.Harmon from Luxembourg, CIFIKA / HYDROVOX 2.0 Installation Performance and SURL from South Korea, MY!GAY!HUSBAND! and Luna Li from Canada, as well as, Rosa Pistola from Mexico. The Japanese artists, MIRRROR and The fin., will be online only.

Other National performers include, 9th Sage (Houston TX), AB DVinci & TMP (Corpus Christi TX), Abstract Rude (Los Angeles CA), AdELA (Atlanta GA), AJ, the One (Inglewood CA), Alexander Jean (Los Angeles CA), ANTPUKE (Brooklyn NY), AUSAR (Chicago IL), Beautiful Freaks (Seattle WA), BROKEN ROBOTS (Chicago IL), Brooke Annibale (Pittsburgh PA), Catcher (Brooklyn NY), Club Morph (Atlanta GA), Danielle Apicella (New York NY), Dead Tooth (Brooklyn NY), DJ Hollygrove (New Orleans LA), EC Mayne (Bastrop TX), Era$mo G (Waco TX), Hiram (Houston TX), Jabee (Oklahoma OK), Jaylon Ashaun (Houston TX), Jesediah (New York NY), Jesse Dayton (Austin TX), Jim-E-O (Austin TX), JoshSimmons (Baton Rouge LA), Kalu and the Electric Joint (Austin TX), KC Wavey (Chicago IL), Kenyon Dixon (Los Angeles CA), Kitt Wakeley (Emond OK), KNDRX (Denver CO), Lauren Knight (Atlanta GA), Lil’ Mighty Alpachino (Dalworth TX), LITA (Queens NY), Lolita Lynne (Austin TX), Lyons & Co. (San Diego CA), MVTANT (San Antonio TX), Nez Tha Villain (Austin TX), No Swoon (Los Angeles CA), OG Ron C (Houston TX), OHYUNG (Brooklyn NY), Otis Wilkins (Austin TX), Oye Manny (Houston TX), Pale Dian (Austin TX), Patti (Brooklyn NY), Phil J (Mobile AL), Próxima Parada (San Luis Obispo CA), Quin NFN (Austin TX), Quinn Christopherson (Anchorage AK), S.L. Houser (Austin TX), Sada K (Kansas City MO), Sailor Poon (Austin TX), Seven Davis Jr. (Houston TX), Slomo Drags (Austin TX), So Much Light (Sacramento CA), Spencer Kane (Nashville TN), Steven Malcolm (Detriot MI), Tatiana Cholula (Austin TX), The Chopstars (Houston TX), The Coffee Sergeants (Austin TX), The Living Pins (Austin TX), The Mary Veils (Philadelphia PA), The Range (Mount Tabor VT), The Teeta (Austin TX), The WRLDFMS Tony Willams (Dallas TX), Tianna Kocher (Los Angeles CA), Tru Lyrics (Austin TX), Ty Brasel (Memphis TN), Urban Heat (Austin TX), V. Rose (Sacramento CA) and VRYWVY (Dallas TX).