SXSW Music Festival 2022 Announces Third Round of Lineup Including Peelander-Z, Shonen Knife, Kosha Dillz and more.

Anaya Bufkin January 26th, 2022

The South by Southwest Music Festival is returning this year in Austin, Texas and it now has a third round of the musical lineup. The music festival that includes talented artists from all over the world will take place March 14-20.

In March 2021, SXSW announced that the festival will be returning in 2022, the first in-person event in two years. Back in 2020, the festival was forced to be canceled due to COVID-19. When the world collectively moved its activities online, SXSW hosted an online version of the festival, which included TV Priest, Yung Tate, ALMA, Squid, and more. In October 2021, the music festival announced its first round of lineups that are performing this year. Kristin Hersh of Throwing Muse, Andrea Cruz, Monaleo, HOODLUM, Chief Cleopatra, Alex Dupree, Big Bill, DEETRANADA and so many more.

On January 26, SXSW announced more artists that have been added to the lineup. Albi X, Big Joanie, IAN SWEET, Pillow Queens, Sloppy Jane, Thee Phantom & The Illharmonic Orchestra, Wolf Eyes, Mong Tong, Cassandra Jenkins, Jackie Venson, Moonchild Sanelly, Shonen Knife, Miro Shot, Kosha Dillz, Balming Tiger, Chris Patrick, Cartel Madras, Virgen Maria, Sorry Youth, Ural Thomas and the Pain, Kalpee, La Doña, CIFIKA, Attalie, Coogie, Hannah Jadagu, Peelander-Z, Pom Pom Squad, Fake Gentle, LAUNDRY DAY, and more are said to be performing. What a lineup!

Newly announced presenters include Zone 6 Management, Punk Black, EQ Austin, NNA Tapes, Motown Records, Paper Bag Records, British Underground and Audiofemme.

SXSW is still planning for a hybrid event (in-person with online viewing and participation options) due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Other COVID-19 protocols are available on the SXSW website. The online SXSW schedule contains the full rundown of the 2022 program, which is broken down by time and event category. It is available at https://schedule.sxsw.com/.