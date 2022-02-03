SXSW Music Festival 2022 Announces Fourth Round of Lineups Including Advertisement, Le Ren, SPEAK and More

Home News Alison Alber February 3rd, 2022 - 1:00 PM

After a few months of a long list of lineup announcements, SXSW 2022 announced another 73 artists today. Like usual, the list includes up and coming acts from all around the world and every corner of the U.S. Some of the highlights include Los Angeles band Adverstisement, Canadian folk artist Le Ren and the synth-pop band SPEAK from SXSW home, Austin.

SXSW is known to spotlight various acts from the Austin, Texas, area and this wave of lineups is no exception as it is filled with bands and artists from the city, like Blackillac, Gothess Jasmine, LHF Lil Ke, TEDDYTHELEGACY and more. some more of the international acts feature, CID RIM from Austria, María Toledo from Spain, Snotty Nose Rez Kids from Canda and Adoz from South Korea.

Just last week, the festival announced their third round of lineups, including Pealander-Z, Kosha Dillz and Shonen Knife.

Akinyemi (Queens NY), Angel White (Dallas TX), Anik Khan (New York NY), Aqyila (Mississauga ON), Baby Queen (London UK-ENGLAND), BeauSoleil Trio avec Michael Doucet (Lafayette LA), Benét (Richmond VA), Bitch (Los Angeles CA), Calder Allen (Austin TX), Cecilia and The Broken Hearts (Austin TX), Clarence James (Austin TX), Colatura (Brooklyn NY), Contour (Charleston SC), Deezie Brown (Bastrop TX), Detalji (Helsinki FINLAND), Dialtone (Tulsa OK), Diamond Booms (Austin TX), DJ JRO (Austin TX), Emily Nenni (Nashville TN), Esther Rose (Santa Fe NM), Fade Em All (Houston TX), Felix III (Brooklyn NY), Galvezton (Galveston TX), Harlis Sweetwater (Huntington Beach CA), Horrorchata (Brooklyn NY), ilham (Queens NY), Iman Nunez (Yonkers NY), Invoke (Austin TX), JBABE (Chennai INDIA), Jeffery Broussard & The Creole Cowboys (Opelousas LA), John Moreland (Tulsa OK), Kayan (Mumbai INDIA), Kiko Villamizar (Austin TX), Laveda (Albany NY), Le Coco Ramos (Miami FL), Lesly Reynaga (Austin TX), Lion Heights (Austin TX), LYNN (Birmingham AL), Making Movies (Kansas City MO), Mama Duke (Austin TX), Mauvey (Vancouver CANADA), Maya Malkin (Montreal CANADA), Miss Taint (San Antonio TX), Mother Falcon (Austin TX), OJO (Austin TX), Paradox Rei (San Antonio TX), Petey (Los Angeles CA), Quentin and the Past Lives (Austin TX), SASAMI (Los Angeles CA), Shaun Solo (Austin TX), Smirk (Los Angeles, CA, Steph Simon (Tulsa OK), Student 1 (Minneapolis MN), Stunna Girl (Sacramento CA), Sub*T (Brooklyn NY), Tequila Rock Revolution (Austin TX), Tessellated (Kingston JAMAICA), ViVii (Stockholm SWEDEN), WACOTRON (Waco TX), Working Mens Club (Todmorden UK-ENGLAND), World Music Unleashed (Austin TX)