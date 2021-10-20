SXSW Music Festival 2022 Announces First Round of Showcasing Artists Including Kristin Hersh, Ringo Deathstarr and Delta Spirit

Home News Alison Alber October 20th, 2021 - 9:00 AM

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat

It’s October and that means, SXSW announces their first wave of artists invited to perform at the upcoming SXSW 2022. Staying true to their tradition, the music festival first announces up-and-coming artists/bands and some better known artists. The 2022 edition of the festival will happen between March 14 and 20, 2022 in Austin, TX. It will be in-person after being canceled in 2020 due to the pandemic, and being online this year, also due to the pandemic.

In 2020, the lineup featured Kristin Hersh of Throwing Muse, but because that didn’t happen, the singer is once again scheduled for the upcoming run. This will be a solo-performance. The Wren’s Kevin Whelan will also be performing with his newest project, Aeon Station. Up and coming Rapper Maxo Kream from Houston, TX, will not have it too for from his home when he hits the stage in Austin, which is also the hometown of indie-rock group Ringo Deathstarr. Chicago’s own showgaze group Horsegirl and indie-rock pioneer Ezra Furman will be representing the windy city during the festival. This years first round of performers includes a massive 243 artists and bands.

Once again, SXSW shows how to put together a lineup that features pretty much every genre imaginable, from countries all over the world, like, space-rock artist Alien Tango from Spain, R&B singer-songwriter Danielle Ponder from Rochester NY, indie-pop trio Estereomance from the borderland El Paso, TX, German dream-pop group Roller Derby, Kenyan rapper Mc Yallah, Wargasm the electronic-rock duo from England, country-group 49 Winchester, experimental hiphop trio BLACKSTARKIDS from Kansas City, post-punk band Desperate Journalist, DJ and producer MENZI from South Africa, Austrian-American singer-songwriter James Hersey, indie-rock band The Red Pears, alt-electronic duo HAEPAARY from South Korea, hip-hop artist Don Lifted, Berlin’s noise-rock band Gewalt, indie project Luna Luna, Brazilian duo ANAVITÓRIA, synth-pop group Couch Prints, DIY-punk Teenage Halloween, R&B singer Kiana V from the Philippines, punk-rock quartet Surfbort, Zambian rock band W.I.T.C.H. (We Intend To Cause Havoc), genre-bending hiphop duo Y2K92 from South Korea, power-pop group Blunt Bangs, sister-duo REYNA, Lars Ulrich’s son’s band Taipei Houston, french rock-trio Pays P., Mark Burgess frontman of punk band The Chameleons, indie project PYNKIE and art-rock band HMLTD.

Like 2020, this year also features a good dose of Austin artists, highlighted throughout the event, this includes, country artist Buffalo Nichols, glam-punk band Lord Friday the 13th, singer-songwriter Rett Smith, alternative project Why Bonnie, alt-country group Greyhounds, hiphop artist J Soulja, indie-rocker Alex Dupree, both Graham Reynolds solo and Graham Reynolds & The Golden Arm Trio, indie artist Katy Kirby, folk-revival group Little Mazarn, punk-rock band A Giant Dog, sister pop-trio Tiarra Girls, indie-rock project Go Fever, “Rock and Roll glamour” artist Caleb De Casper, punk band Big Bill, singer-songwriter Angélica Rahe, goth/industrial artist Curse Mackey, dream-pop group Letting Up Despite Great Faults, Stephanie Hunt’s moniker Buffalo Hunt, Americana singer James McMurtry, indie band Mobley, R&B/soul project Sir Woman, soul-rock singer Chief Cleopatra, pop-rock band Being Dead. Others incluce, Nuevo, Blushing, PASTEL GHOST, Star Parks, Tomar and the FCs, Kevin Galloway, Adam Ostrar, Sun June and The Deer.

But this year also many other artist all from the lone star state, Texas. This includes, Latin-jazz group Henry Brun & the Latin Playerz, emo-ambient musician Claire Rousay, songwriter Jacks Haupt, indie-pop band Skirts, Americana artist RF Shannon, post-punk band Rosegarden Funeral Party, Mariangela, Sara King, Tele Novella and darkwave outfit Twin Tribes. The lineup from Texas also offers a lot for rap and hiphop fans, with acts like, Guapo, Plato III, HOODLUM, Doeman and Monaleo.

Other artists include, 2nd Grade, Abigail Lapell, Aertex, Andrea Cruz, Antti Paalanen, Arp Frique, Art d’Ecco, Authentically Plastic, Ava Vegas, Babehoven, Bandicoot, Beauty Sleep, Bendigo Fletcher, Bodywash, Boulevards, Bread Pilot, Breanna Barbara, Brigid Mae Power, Buzzard Buzzard Buzzard, CHAII, Charlotte Cornfield, China Bears, Claud, COBRAH, Coco & Clair Clair, Congee, Constant Follower, corook, Creamer, Cuffed Up, Dan Bettridge, DEETRANADA, Devin Shaffer, Diamante Perez, Dig Nitty, DJ DIAKI, Donna Blue, DUMA, Ed Schrader’s Music Beat, Elephant Stone, Eli Winter, Enjoyable Listens, Enumclaw, Evicshen, Family Jools, Fearing, Flossing, Flower, Geese, GIFT, Glass Spells, Goodbye Honolulu, Goya Gumbani, Grace Cummings and Her Band, GRAE, Gully Boys, Gustaf, Hamish Hawk, Haru Nemuri, Holly Macve, Hrishikesh Hirway, India Ramey, Jay Aston’s Gene Loves Jezebel / Acoustic, JayWood, Jekyll, Jo Schornikow, Jockstrap, JOPLYN, Joshua Hedley, Junaco, KABEAUSHÉ, KAINA, Kampire, Katy J Pearson, KAWALA, Kompas Trio, Korine, Kristeen Young, Kyle Kidd, Laura Lee & the Jettes, Lauren Auder, Lee Bains + The Glory Fires, Linqua Franqa, Living Hour, Logan Lynn, Lucy Gooch, Lunar Vacation, Mace The Great, MAITA, Mandy, Indiana, Maria BC, Marina Allen, Marta Del Grandi, Mattiel, Me Rex, Meatraffle, Mister Goblin, Moon Panda, Moriah Bailey, My Idea, Native Sun, Neighbor Lady, NewDad, Nuha Ruby Ra, Number One Popstar, ONO, Ouri, Pachyman, PACKS, Paisley Fields, Paul Jacobs, Penelope Isles, Phobophobes, Polyplastic, Pom Poko, Poppy Ajudha, Portrait XO, Priya Ragu, Renée Reed, Riley Downing, Roan Yellowthorn, Ruby, Ryder The Eagle, Salt Cathedral, Sarah Kinsley, Sarpa Salpa, Savak, Shawn James, Silver Synthetic, Smut, Sonoda, Sour Widows, Stella Sommer, Strawberry Guy, Tagua Tagua, Tallies, TEKE::TEKE, Tempers, THALA, Thallo, The Americans, The Bad Man, The Chris Lee Band, The Pink Stones, The Royston Club, Thee Sacred Souls, Tino Drima, Tunic, Vic Santoro, Vitreous Humor, Walt Disco, WANDERERS, WARFIELD, Water From Your Eyes, Wombo, XIXA and Yard Act.

