SXSW Music Festival 2022 Reveals Fifth Round Of Lineups Including Midlake, The Bright Light Social Hour, BALTHVS and More

Alison Alber February 10th, 2022 - 8:00 AM

After unleashing their fourth wave of lineup announcements last week, SXSW music festival shared their fifth (but far from final) announcements today. Some of the highlights of this round include the Texan folk-rock band Midlake, Colombian psych-funk trio BALTHVS and the indie-rockers from Austin, The Bright Light Social Hour. Most of this waves bands are originating from the US, like the indietronic band +/- (or Plus/Minus) from New York, electronic dark wave duo Flesh of Morning, lofi band Hollyy, Bay Area DJ Miles Medina, Straight Razor from LA, hip-hop duo Tribe Mafia, rapper Migs718, Arizona’s electronic outfit Body of Light and more.

Some of the more international bands and artists in this round are artists from the UK like Alicai Harley, Ella Rosa, Ras Kwame, Max Pope. Other international acts are GRLS and Nancy Sanchez from Mexico, Jourdin Pauline from Guyana, Just John and Deanna Petcoff, both from Canada, Ruth Koleva from Bulgaria and Nailah Blackman from Trinidad and Tobago.

Other acts to look out for this round of lineup announcements are, Blood (Philadelphia PA), Cliffdiver (Tulsa OK), Damar Davis (Los Angeles CA), DJ Mozes (Boston MA), DOSSEY (Austin TX), Electric Seed (Lafayette LA), Gina Chavez (Austin TX), Guy Forsyth Blues Band (Austin TX), Hermajestie The Hung (Austin TX), Intre (San Antonio TX), JT Donaldson (Austin TX), KVN (Austin TX), Los Texmaniacs (San Antonio TX), Louisianna Purchase (Austin TX), Louque (Lafayette LA), M.C. (Tulsa OK), Mamalarky (Atlanta GA), Mike Dimes (San Antonio TX), Mike Melinoe (Detroit MI), Noah Vonne (West Hollywood CA), Noodles (Austin TX), Sixteen Deluxe (Austin TX), Splitt (Baton Rouge LA), SRSQ (Dallas TX), Suarez !nspired Republic (Suarez Republic) (Tulsa OK), Tenants (Portland OR), The 27s (Los Angeles CA), The 40 Acre Mule (Dallas TX), Waltzer (Chicago IL.)