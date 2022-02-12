Underoath Collaborates With Charlotte Sands For Reimagined Version of “Hallelujah”

Home News Skyy Rincon February 12th, 2022 - 10:00 PM

American metal band Underoath recently unveiled a reimagined version of “Hallelujah” which originally appeared on their ninth studio album Voyeurist. The album was released earlier this year on January 14. The song features musician and TikTok sensation Charlotte Sands who lends her vocals to the unique new version of the s0ng.

Sands’ melodious voice simultaneously softens and intensifies the track, offering fans a distinctive listening experience. The lavish guitars, towering synths and fierce percussion complements the captivating vocals. Alongside the new version of the track, the band has announced an additional show in Portland, Oregon on March 1. The band’s tour will kick off on February 18 in Dallas, Texas at the Southside Ballroom. The Voyeurist North American Tour will see the band perform in Arizona, California, Washington, Utah, Colorado, Minnesota, Illinois and Michigan before visiting Ontario and returning to the U.S. Ohio, Connecticut, Massachusetts, Pennsylvania, New York, Maryland, New Jersey, North Carolina, Georgia and Florida will also be visited by Underoath alongside fellow metal bands Spiritbox and Bad Omens as well as hardcore punk band Stray From The Path.

Back in September, Underoath released a melancholic single entitled “Pneumonia” which was partially inspired by the death of guitarist Tim McTague’s father. In July, the group teased their album once again with the release of “Damn Excuses.” The band was included on the 2021 lineup of Rebel Rock Festival alongside Rise Against, Limp Bizkit and Five Finger Death Punch. They had also been announced as headliners of the 2021 Furnace Fest along with Taking Back Sunday and Killswitch Engage. Tragedy struck when the band’s former guitarist Corey Steger died in a car accident in mid-March.