Rebel Rock Announces 2021 Lineup Featuring Philip H. Anselmo & The Illegals, Rise Against and Underoath

Home News Tristan Kinnett April 26th, 2021 - 11:36 AM

Photo Credit: Marv Watson

Rebel Rock has finished announcing the lineup for their inaugural 2021 festival, which is set for September 23-36 at the Central Florida Fairgrounds in Orlando, Florida. Headliners include P.O.D. performing Satellite (2001), Machine Gun Kelly, Limp Bizkit, Legends of Wu-Tang, Five Finger Death Punch, The Used and Rise Against.

Aside from the headliners, some other notable acts are Philip H. Anselmo & The Illegals performing ‘A Vulgar Display of Pantera,’ Hatebreed, Knocked Loose, Underoath, Killswitch Engage, Body Count, DevilDriver, August Burns Red, Sevendust, Anti-Flag and Slaves [US]. Of course those aren’t the only recognizable bands, and across the four stages and 65 artists in total, there are many other artists that shouldn’t be mistaken for festival filler acts.

All four days of the festival will be hosted by Sirius XM’s Jose “Metal Ambassador” Mangin and be sponsored by Monster Energy. There will also be plenty of live stunts performed by the Monster Energy BMX team over the course of the weekend. On Thursday night before the festival fully begins is a ‘Taco Metal Party,’ featuring opening night performances from P.O.D. and others, several taco trucks, Riazul tequila and specialty margarita cocktails.

Nick Abate, the president of festival producer Stage Left Entertainment, released a brief statement on the event’s production, “Where do I even begin, last year was very trying for all industries, especially for live events, when our job is to promote mass gatherings. Being able to announce festivals and lineups for this year has never felt so good. We are ready to reunite as a community and have Rebel Rock be a successful inaugural event!”

Rebel Rock was initially planned to debut in September 2020, but like many other such festivals, had to be postponed until 2021 due to the ongoing concern surrounding COVID-19. Tickets and more information are available here. There are single day, two-day, three-day general admission passes for the weekend as well as some VIP options. Tickets purchased in 2020 will roll over to 2021 and anyone with questions about tickets can contact info@stageleft-usa.com for more information.

Due to the stress caused by the pandemic, the rest of the festival organizers seem to share Abate’s thoughts. Another spokesman for Stage Left Entertainment named Brandon Hinson echoed, “It’s exciting to finally be able to bring live events and festivals back to the fans who have waited so long. We’re proud to bring a solid lineup to market with Rebel Rock and look forward to creating the festival experience that fans love so much.”

Photo credit: Marv Watson