Underoath Announces New Album Voyeurist for January 2022 Release and Shares New Song “Hallelujah”

Home News Michelle Leidecker August 4th, 2021 - 5:33 PM

Metal core band Underoath announced their latest album Voyeurist today. Their seventh full-length album, Voyeurist will be available in January 2022 through their record label Fearless Records. With this announcement came the release of “Hallelujah,” the second single from the album and a sure to be highlight of their music to come.

Standard to any metal core song, “Hallelujah” has the chanting, distorted guitar, and heavy drums you can head bang to. Paired with the distorted visuals of the video, you can practically imagine yourself standing in the audience of this performance, flashing lights and all. The hook of the song, “Cut the lights, face yourself, we’re not dreaming this is hell,” perfectly captures the despair in the voices of the guitar and synths. In truth to the name of the song, this church hymn turned metal core will grab you by the throat and shake you to your core.

Underoath has heavily leaned into what technology can do for their music, and has managed to continue to incorporate tech-heavy sounds into their music. Creatively advancing their music has been a turning point for Underoath, and you’re going to want to hear what this album has to offer. If you’re not familiar with Underoath and want to check out more of their music, you can check them out here.

Take a look at their full tracklist and get excited!