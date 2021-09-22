Underoath Release New Melancholic Track “Pneumonia”, Voyeurist Out January 2022

Home News Gasmyne Cox September 22nd, 2021 - 6:15 PM

Underoath has released “Pneumonia” another one of the songs from their upcoming album Voyeurist. The album will be released January 14th via Fearless Records. Underoath will also be going on tour with Every Time I Die and Spiritbox which will start February 18, 2022 in Dallas, TX at Southside Ballroom until March 25 in Atlanta, GA at Tabernacle. Tickets are also now on sale.

“Pneumonia” was partly inspired by the death of guitarist Tim McTague’s father as it encompasses a sonic and lyrical voyage through death. The track uses guitars, drums and vocals from Aaron Gillespie before it switches to Spencer Chamberlain’s screams.

McTague elaborates on why he wrote “Pneumonia”: “We started writing the song, randomly, on the anniversary of my dad’s death, and to release it exactly a year from that day is wild. I was in a funk and wanted to make something sad but felt drained. The song ended up becoming an audible journey of death and is called ‘Pneumonia’ because that is what was listed on my dad’s death certificate. It’s also the only song in the history of the band that Spencer and Aaron sat someone down and asked them (me) to help write some of the lyrics, which was truly an honor.”

Voyeurist Tracklist:

1. Damn Excuses

2. Hallelujah

3. I’m Pretty Sure I’m Out of Luck and Have No Friends

4. Cycle ft. Ghostemane

5. Thorn

6. (No Oasis)

7. Take A Breath

8. We’re All Gonna Die

9. Numb

10. Pneumonia