Korn Unveil Atmospheric New Song “Lost In The Grandeur”

Roy Lott February 3rd, 2022 - 8:27 AM

Korn has released their latest single “Lost In The Grandeur” from their upcoming album Requiem. The mid-tempo track showcases leading man Jonathan Davis’ haunting vocals with an experimental production compared to previous albums. It also comes with a visual that is animated and edited by EFFIXX. Check it out below.

Requiem is out this Friday, with the band live streaming an intimate performance at the Hollywood United Methodist Church in Los Angeles, CA on February 3. Dubbed ‘Requiem Mass, fans that are set to attend are being asked to ‘wear appropriate black funeral-themed attire.’ The show will stream live at 08:00pm PDT/11:00pm EDT via their YouTube channel.

The 10 track LP also includes previously released songs “Forgotten” and “Start The Healing,” which they played for the first time in Phoenix on Monday. Phoenix was the opening night of their winter tour and will continue on to Los Angeles, CA with a two-night stint at the Banc of California on album release day. It will conclude on April 1 in Wichita, KS. System of a Down, Helmet, Russian Circles, Chevelle and Code Orange will join the band on select dates. Tickets for all dates are on sale now. The band will also play Welcome To Rockville alongside Foo Fighters, Kiss and Guns N Roses.