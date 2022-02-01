Korn Play “Start The Healing” Live For The First Time During Mass Livestream Event

Home News Tara Mobasher February 1st, 2022 - 7:26 PM

Korn will release their new album, Requiem, this Friday, and gave the single “Start the Healing” its live debut at their Phoenix performance on January 31. Transitioning from the classic track, “Falling Away From Me,” Korn went into the emotional ballad live for the first time.

Fans seemed pleased with the contrast presented in Korn’s song, with the conflicted rhythms of the song and Jonathan Davis’ smoother vocals. Fan footage of the performance can be viewed on YouTube. Requiem– with eight total tracks – is slated to release on February 4.

The video of the band’s live performance of “Start the Healing” can be viewed below.