Korn Announce Winter 2022 Tour Dates

Skyler Graham December 14th, 2021 - 2:59 PM

In anticipation of their upcoming album Requiem, Korn recently announced dates for a winter 2022 US tour. The tour kicks off on Jan. 31 in Phoenix, AZ, and ends on April 1 in Wichita, KS. For the first four shows, the band will be accompanied by System of a Down, Russian Circles and Helmet, and for the rest of the tour, they will be joined by Chevelle and Code Orange. Tickets for the tour go on sale on Friday, Dec. 17 at 9 AM local time.

The LA shows with System of a Down and Russian Circles are actually rescheduled shows from October. There were already unfortunate incidents throughout the tour, including Russian Circles’ equipment being stolen. Then, after Serj Tankian of SOAD tested positive for COVID-19, the groups had to cancel the fall shows and rescheduled them for Feb. 4 and 5 — just in time for the release of Requiem.

The band has already shared “Start The Healing” from the upcoming album as well as an electrifying music video for the track, in which director Saccenti hopes to take the viewer on a journey “ through whatever their personal struggles are.” Korn teased the song with an Instagram filter, allowing fans to directly engage with the music — to put themselves in the song.

Korn Upcoming Live Dates

^ = w/ System of a Down, Helmet, Russian Circles

* = w/ Chevelle and Code Orange

1/31 – Phoenix, AZ @ Footprint Center^

2/1 – San Diego, CA @ Viejas Arena^

2/4 – Los Angeles, CA @ Banc of California Stadium^

2/5 – Los Angeles, CA @ Banc of California Stadium^

3/4 – Springfield, MO @ JQH Arena*

3/5 – Kansas City, MO @ T-Mobile Center*

3/7 – Fort Wayne, IN @ Allen County War Memorial Coliseum*

3/8 – Evansville, IN @ Ford Center*

3/10 – Knoxville, TN @ University of Tennessee – Thompson-Boling Arena*

3/11 – Greensboro, NC @ Greensboro Coliseum Complex*

3/13 – Huntington, WV @ Mountain Health Arena*

3/15 – Hershey, PA @ Giant Center*

3/16 – Providence, RI @ Dunkin Donuts Center*

3/19 – Manchester, NH @ SNHU Arena*

3/20 – Albany, NY @ Times Union Center*

3/22 – Rochester, NY @ Blue Cross Arena*

3/23 – Saginaw, MI @ Dow Event Center*

3/25 – Moline, IL @ TaxSlayer Center*

3/26 – Minneapolis, MN @ Target Center*

3/28 – Des Moines, IA @ Wells Fargo Arena*

3/29 – Madison, WI @ The Coliseum at Alliant Energy Center*

3/31 – Oklahoma City, OK @ Paycom Center*

4/1 – Wichita, KS @ INTRUST Bank Arena*