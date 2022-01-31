Korn Announces Livestream From A Church To Celebrate Upcoming New Album “Requiem”

Home News Tara Mobasher January 31st, 2022 - 3:35 PM

Korn announced its celebration for its new album, Requiem, which will take place Thursday, February 3 at the Hollywood United Methodist Church in Los Angeles, California at 8 p.m. – the eve of Requiem’s release. The intimate ceremony of just 300 people will honor the lives of those who have passed during these unprecedented times.

The tickets will be sold at Amoeba Music on Tuesday, February 1, through a first come first serve basis. However, the Requiem Mass will be live-streamed on Korn’s YouTube channel, and will be rebroadcast on Sunday, February 6. All guests are required to show proof of vaccination, and wear black funeral attire. They are also encouraged to bring an item of remembrance to honor any loved ones lost this year.

Korn will initiate its 2022 arena tour on March 4, alongside special guests Chevelle and Code Orange. The band will also be performing with System Of A Down beginning January 31 in Phoenix, through February 5, in San Diego and Los Angeles, respectively.