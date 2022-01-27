Kim Gordon Announces Spring 2022 International Tour Dates

Home News Roy Lott January 27th, 2022 - 7:50 AM

Kim Gordon has unveiled new tour dates for the spring in support of her latest LP No Home Record. Titled the No Home Tour, it will launch at Boston’s Paradise Rock Club on March 13, with stops in New York, Philadelphia and appearances at Big Ears and Treefort festivals in North America, as well as the Primavera festivals in Barcelona and Porto in Europe. Tickets can be purchased here and a full list of dates are below.

“I can’t believe the tour is finally happening!” Gordon said in a press release. “Looking forward to playing with my band who are amazing and bringing the music to you. You are the ones gonna make it sizzle.”

In December, Gordon collaborated with J Mascis of Dinaosaur Jr. on their latest tracks “Abstract Blues” and “Slow Boy,” providing the nostalgic 90’s vibe that many people love. Shortly before, Gordon also released her solo song“Grass Jeans,” the second single from No Home Record, following its lead “Hungry Baby.” All of the proceeds from the song will be donated to Fund Texas Choice (previously known as Fund Texas Women), which helps Texans travel to abortion clinics. The former Sonic Youth then joined Bill Nace and Aaron Dilloway for the new band Body/Dilloway/Head. Their self-titled debut was released last September.

Kim Gordon 2022 Tour Dates:

3/13/22 – Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club

3/15/22 – Washington, D.C. @ 9:30 Club

3/16/22 – Philadelphia, PA @ Theatre of The Living Arts

3/18/22 – New York, NY @ Webster Hall

3/19/22 – Jersey City, NJ @ White Eagle Hall

3/22/22 – Asheville, NC @ Orange Peel

3/24/22 – Atlanta, GA @ Variety Playhouse

3/25/22 – Knoxville, TN @ Big Ears Festival

3/27/22 – Boise, ID @ Treefort Festival

5/23/22 – London, UK @ Koko

5/24/22 – Manchester, UK @ Gorilla

5/25/22 – Glasgow, UK @ Queen Margaret Union

5/26/22 – Bristol, UK @ Trinity

5/28/22 – Amsterdam, NL @ Het Sieraad

5/29/22 – Brussels, BE @ AB Ballroom

5/30/22 – Paris, FR @ La Gaite Lyrique

5/31/22 – Zurich, CH @ Rote Fabrik

6/2/22 – Barcelona, ES @ Primavera Festival

6/6/22 – Koln, DE @ Gloria Theater

6/7/22 – Berlin, DE @ Astra Kulturhaus

6/9/22 – Porto, PT @ Primavera Sound Festival

Photo Credit: Owen Ela